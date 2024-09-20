AITA, on Tuesday, made its displeasure clear by saying that the country’s top players, including Nagal, Yuki Bhambri and Sasikumar Mukund, refused national duty

Sumit Nagal. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Nagal demanded fee of Rs 45 lakh to play for India: AITA x 00:00

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Thursday claimed that Sumit Nagal demanded an annual fee of USD 50,000 (approx Rs 45 lakh) to play Davis Cup ties for India, but the country’s top singles player defended himself, saying it is “standard practice” for athletes to be paid for their services. Nagal had opted out of the recent Davis Cup tie against Sweden, citing a back strain that also forced him out of the US Open men’s doubles competition last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was India’s best chance to beat Sweden in their own backyard but competing without a singles specialist, the team received a 0-4 hammering. Packed with doubles players and debutants, the team could not even win a set in the World Group I tie.

Also Read: Travis Head steers Australia to seven-wicket win over England in 1st ODI

AITA, on Tuesday, made its displeasure clear by saying that the country’s top players, including Nagal, Yuki Bhambri and Sasikumar Mukund, refused national duty.

Nagal had entered the ATP 250 Hangzhou Open and was scheduled to play on Thursday but withdrew citing the same back issue. “You tell me why should a player be asking for money to play for the country. This is a big question. He had demanded an annual fee of USD 50,000 [approx R45 lakh] and said if he is not paid, he will not play,” Anil Dhupar told PTI.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever