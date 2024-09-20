Marnus Labuschagne was 77 not out after adding an unbroken 148 with opening batsman Head in just under 18 overs

Australia's Travis Head celebrates reaching his century during the 1st One Day International cricket match between England and Australia at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Travis Head steers Australia to seven-wicket win over England in 1st ODI x 00:00

Travis Head struck a career-best 154 not out as injury-hit world champions Australia thrashed England by seven wickets in the first one-day international at Trent Bridge on Thursday. Australia, set 316 for victory, finished on 317-3 with six overs to spare as they went 1-0 up in a five-match series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Iyer fails again, but top-order ensures India ‘D’ post 306-5

Marnus Labuschagne was 77 not out after adding an unbroken 148 with opening batsman Head in just under 18 overs. Earlier, part-time leg-spinner Labuschagne took 3-39, including dismissing opener Ben Duckett for 95, as England were bowled out for 315. The series continues at Headingley on Saturday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever