Breaking News
Beware of stingray and jelly fish bites during Ganpati visarjan: BMC
Vistara flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt diverted to Turkey on security concerns
Woman drugged, raped at birthday party in Thane; 3 held
Mumbai Police deploys thousands of cops across city for Ganeshotsav
Bombay HC transfers Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder case probe to CBI
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Its always a tough contest Marnus Labuschagne on Border Gavaskar Trophy

"It’s always a tough contest": Marnus Labuschagne on Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Updated on: 07 September,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

India have won every bilateral Test series against Australia since losing 1-2 in an away affair in 2014-15. They have recorded identical 2-1 series wins in 2018-19 and 2020-21 Down Under to remain on top

Marnus Labuschagne

Listen to this article
"It’s always a tough contest": Marnus Labuschagne on Border-Gavaskar Trophy
x
00:00

Star batter Marnus Labuschagne reckons fast bowlers make India a “difficult” side to beat in Australian conditions as the hosts look to end their barren run in Border-Gavaskar Trophy which has lasted nearly a decade.


India have won every bilateral Test series against Australia since losing 1-2 in an away affair in 2014-15. They have recorded identical 2-1 series wins in 2018-19 and 2020-21 Down Under to remain on top.



Also Read: Duleep Trophy: Musheer Khan falls short of completing double century, Navdeep Saini showcases late heroics


“India’s fast bowling is very good, which is really what brings them in Australian conditions and make them such a tough team to beat in Australian conditions,” Labuschagne told Star Sports.

The middle-order mainstay termed the rivalry as ‘tough’ irrespective of where they are playing. “There is always high anticipation. To these two teams, it doesn’t matter where we’re playing, if it’s in England, Australia, or India, it’s always a tough contest,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

border-gavaskar trophy test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK