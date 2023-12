Australia ended the third day at Perth having attained a massive lead of 300 against Pakistan in the ongoing first Test at the Perth Stadium on Saturday

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne (C) inspects his injured finger during day three of the first Test cricket match between Australia and Pakistan in Perth. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne to undergo scan after copping blow to his finger x 00:00

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne will undergo a scan after copping a blow to his finger on Pakistan's quick Khurram Shahzad's delivery on Saturday during Day 3 of the first Test at Perth Stadium, ESPNcricinfo reported on Saturday.

During the sixth over of Australia's second innings, Khurram Shahzad, a debuting, hit Labuschagne on the finger of his right hand with a rearing delivery that jumped off a length. Labuschagne sought medical assistance right away but returned to batting after a few minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: IND vs SA 1st ODI: Here's all you need to know

Labuschagne was dismissed for 2 soon after when he top-edged a pull ball that was caught by wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed. During the telecast, Labuschagne was seen receiving care from medical personnel in Australia's team room.

"He was with the doc and physio for the last hour just chatting through it and doing a few tests on the finger...dare say he might be pretty sore," Australia quick Josh Hazlewood told reporters after play as ESPNcricinfo quoted.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS | IND vs SA 1st ODI: Players to watch out for from today's clash

Australia's top order was put through its paces on an Optus Stadium pitch that became grittier as the day progressed. During a short-ball bombardment from spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, Steve Smith took several strikes to the arm.

Smith required medical care shortly before the end of the game when an Afridi delivery grazed his forearm. However, Smith and opener Usman Khawaja survived as Australia reached stumps with a 300-run lead at 84 for 2.

Australia ended the third day at Perth having attained a massive lead of 300 against Pakistan in the ongoing first Test at the Perth Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan were bundled out for 271 in 101.5 overs by an impressive Australian bowling attack led by Pat Cummins. Australia then rode an unbeaten partnership between Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith to a dominating lead at the end of the game.

At the end of Day 3 stumps, Australia's score read 84/2 --lead by 300 runs-- with Usman Khawaja (34) and Steve Smith (43) unbeaten at the crease.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever