Mitchell Marsh declines the role of Test opening batsman for Australia

Updated on: 16 December,2023 04:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Top

Marsh impressed the spectators by smashing 90 runs in 107 deliveries to help Australia reach a score of 487 in the first innings. He said batting at number six allowed him to play an aggressive brand of cricket instead of playing a typical patient and long test innings

Mitchell Marsh (Pic: AFP)

Key Highlights

  1. Marsh said batting at number six allowed him to play an aggressive brand of cricket
  2. I tried to play long innings and play like Smith and Davey and Usman
  3. Marsh said he loves to put the pressure back on the opposition with his rollicking batting

Star batsman Mitchell Marsh declined the Test opening role for Australia after the retirement of veteran opening batsman David Warner. Marsh who comes early in the white ball cricket for Australia asserted that he wants to continue batting at number six in the longest format of the game.


"How do I answer this without making a headline? For me, I appreciate there's talk about it (him opening) and eventually, we're going to need a new opener with Davey leaving.


"But I've worked really hard to get back in this side and for me to look forward to having a role as an opener just doesn't make sense to me," Marsh was quoted as saying by 'The Age newspaper.

"I love being at number six and in my last four Test matches I've really found my way and I guess who I am as a Test cricketer and I'm loving it, so I'm reluctant to change that."

Marsh impressed the spectators by smashing 90 runs in 107 deliveries to help Australia reach a score of 487 in the first innings. He said batting at number six allowed him to play an aggressive brand of cricket instead of playing a typical patient and long test innings.

"I think I showed glimpses of the way I played in the last 12 months throughout my career, but probably never really believed in that method.

"I tried to play the long innings and play like Steve Smith and Davey and Uzzy (Usman Khawaja) and all those guys who can bat for six hours," he said.

The 32-year-old also thanked his captain Pat Cummins and head coach Andrew McDonald for allowing him to pursue his natural game.
"But I just wanted to come into this Test team and be really true to myself. I'm thankful to Patty (Cummins) and Ronnie (McDonald) for helping me get to this point where I've found my method that works," Marsh said.

"I don't necessarily have the technique of Smudger (Smith) and Marnus (Labuschagne) where they can defend and leave for hours and get through those periods."

Marsh said he loves to put the pressure back on the opposition with his rollicking batting.
"I can put pressure back onto teams and the beauty of batting at six is if we bat well, you get some tired bowlers to try to counterattack and keep the game moving.

"Hopefully, I can stay nice and consistent," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

