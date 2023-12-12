After a taxing year, the 34-year-old still has the desire and urge to play his best brand of cricket and while speaking to reporters he stated as quoted from ESPNcricinfo, "I'm not in any hurry to make any decisions"

Steve Smith (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "I'm not in any hurry to make any decisions", Smith on his retirement from international cricket x 00:00

Australia's star batsman Steve Smith is not looking to put an end to his international cricket career like his teammate David Warner.

Australia will clash with Pakistan in a three-match Test series which will start on December 14, 2023. Australia's veteran opening batsman David Warner is looking forward to bringing the curtains down to his international career in the longest format of the game. Previously, Warner stated that he would like to play his last Test match at his home ground, Sydney Cricket Ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Sri Lanka sports minister revokes sacking of cricket board

After a taxing year, the 34-year-old still has the desire and urge to play his best brand of cricket and while speaking to reporters he stated as quoted from ESPNcricinfo, "I'm not in any hurry to make any decisions."

The right-handed batter further went on to state that he needed a break after the World Cup and added, "It's been a busy, busy year. I certainly needed a little break after the World Cup. It was good to have a week at home, and relax and refresh the mind and body as much as possible to get ready for this series."

Also Read: IN PHOTOS | IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Here's all you need to know

"But now I feel like I'm in a good place. I think the boys feel like they're in a good place and are keen to get out and play some red-ball cricket again," Smith stated.

Apart from international cricket, Smith's busy year also saw him feature in six Big Bash League games and three County Championship matches for Sussex.

"It can be challenging with quite a busy schedule, but any sort of moment you can get to have a few days or a week just to get away from the game and get your mental side back to a position where you can go out and perform internationally, it's important," Smith said.

Australia squad for first Test, beginning December 14 in Perth: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Cameron Green, Lance Morris.

Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

(With ANI Inputs)