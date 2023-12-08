If you want to be a great, that’s where Tests come in: Akram on Rauf’s call

Test is a big boy’s game at the end of the day. You’ve got to bowl eight-over spells

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram expressed worry about Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf’s decision to opt out of the upcoming Test series against Australia and warned the pacer if he aims to establish himself as modern-day greats, he needs to embrace the demands of the longest format.

Rauf pulled out of the squad named to face Australia in the three-match Test series, leading to the inclusion of three uncapped players—left-handed opening batter Saim Ayub, fast bowler Khurram Shahzad, and all-rounder Amir Jamal—in the 18-man squad. “That’s his decision. He’s a contracted player, so there’s a lot of controversies back home,” Akram told reporters at an event. “There are some white-ball specialist cricketers in this day and age … if he thinks he’s not there as yet, then that’s his call.

“Test is a big boy’s game at the end of the day. You’ve got to bowl eight-over spells. In T20 you bowl four overs and stand at fine leg. Piece of cake. Test cricket is a long race, and if you want to be remembered as a great of the game, that’s where Test cricket comes in,” Akram added.

