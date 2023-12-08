Breaking News
Sports News > Cricket News

"He’s still talking about things he wants to achieve", manager Craig on Smith

Updated on: 08 December,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Sydney
Agencies |

“I can debunk that [retirement] at this point in time. He’s still talking about things he wants to achieve,” Craig was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald

Steve Smith. Pic/AFP

Steve Smith will not follow his teammate David Warner into Test retirement as the former Australian captain thinks he can still achieve a lot more, clarified Warren Craig, his long-time manager.


There have been talks about Smith following the suit after a below par season this year against India and England. “I can debunk that [retirement] at this point in time. He’s still talking about things he wants to achieve,” Craig was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.


