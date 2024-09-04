“It’s always fiercely competitive, and it always feels like it’s 50-50. I’m 10 out of 10 excited for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy,” he added

Pat Cummins

Listen to this article 'Time to make amends': Australian skipper Cummins x 00:00

Australian captain Pat Cummins is looking at the upcoming five-match rubber against India as a chance to “make amends” for the successive Test series defeats at home against their fierce rivals.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the next Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will start on November 22 in Perth, promises to be a 50-50 affair. India retained the trophy in the last four series, from 2016-17 to 2022-23. India had defeated Australia in their own backyard in the last two series in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Also Read: We'll be drawing on... a bit more against India: Pat Cummins ahead of BGT

Cummins said Australia are hoping to draw confidence from their win over India in the WTC final last year. “The last two series here in Australia, we haven’t been successful, so it’s been a long time. Hopefully, it’s time to make amends,” Cummins told Star Sports.

“You know, we’ve played them [India] plenty of times where they’ve beaten us, but we’ve also had plenty of wins against them as well, which we’ll draw confidence from. The most recent Test match was, of course, the World Test Championship in neutral conditions, and we came out on top in that match.

“It’s always fiercely competitive, and it always feels like it’s 50-50. I’m 10 out of 10 excited for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever