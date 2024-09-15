Breaking News
Ferrari's Leclerc claims fourth straight pole at Azerbaijan GP

Ferrari’s Leclerc claims fourth straight pole at Azerbaijan GP

Updated on: 15 September,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  Baku (Azerbaijan)
AFP |

It was the 26th pole of his career at a track where he has yet to win. Carlos Sainz was third in the second Ferrari and Sergio Perez fourth for Red Bull ahead of Mercedes’s George Russell

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc secured pole for the fourth consecutive year at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri. 


As title challenger Lando Norris of McLaren qualified only 17th, the Monegasque driver, who won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in his last outing, continued his supreme single lap form to wind up three-tenths of a second ahead of Piastri. It was the 26th pole of his career at a track where he has yet to win. Carlos Sainz was third in the second Ferrari and Sergio Perez fourth for Red Bull ahead of Mercedes’s George Russell. 



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


