Alcaraz shines for Spain

Earlier, the defeat of Arthur Fils to Roberto Bautista 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 put France 0-1 down and Humbert was unable to revive the French against a solid Alcaraz in front of a home crowd

Carlos Alcaraz

France crashed out of the Davis Cup on Friday when World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz beat Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-3 in the second rubber in Valencia with a convincing display.

