Alcaraz shines for Spain

Updated on: 15 September,2024 09:16 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

Carlos Alcaraz

France crashed out of the Davis Cup on Friday when World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz beat Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-3 in the second rubber in Valencia with a convincing display. 


Earlier, the defeat of Arthur Fils to Roberto Bautista 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 put France 0-1 down and Humbert was unable to revive the French against a solid Alcaraz in front of a home crowd. 



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


