India’s Mahesh Bhupathi doffs hat to retiring Spanish legend Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal returns to Roger Federer during the 2015 International Premier Tennis League organised by Mahesh Bhupathi in New Delhi. Pic/Getty Images

India's Mahesh Bhupathi says, 'Rafael Nadal would have been greatest in doubles too'

While the rest of the world views 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal as one of the best, if not the best singles superstar tennis has ever seen, India’s very own doubles legend Mahesh Bhupathi takes it a notch further, claiming that the Spanish ace could have also been the “world’s best doubles player had he pursued this aspect seriously.”

‘Difficult last two years’

Nadal, 38, announced to the world via social media on Thursday that he would be hanging up his racquet after the Davis Cup finals in November. “I’m retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make. But in this life, everything has a beginning and an end,” a sombre-looking Nadal said in a video posted to his almost 40 million-strong social media following, most of whom reacted with sadness.

Mahesh Bhupathi

Bhupathi, however, stressed that this is no time to be sad. “This is a time to celebrate a great career. Twenty-two Grand Slams is a top feat. We are just lucky to be able to have watched someone like Nadal play this game. For our generation and beyond, he has been one of the game’s founding fathers, for lack of finding a better term right now to describe him. He has been the ultimate warrior,” Bhupathi, 50, told mid-day over the phone from United Kingdom.

Bhupathi has faced Nadal numerous times, both in Davis Cup and on the Tour. Interestingly, the last time the two were on opposite sides of the net, Bhupathi and Rohan Bopanna emerged triumphant against Nadal and Marcel Granollers during the 2012 Sony Ericsson Open at Key Biscayne, Florida. However, Bhupathi, who has 12 Grand Slam titles (four in men’s doubles and eight in mixed doubles) to his name, conceded that “it’s not fun having Nadal as an opponent because he is so good.”

Doubles gold at Rio 2016

Besides his stellar singles career, Nadal also has an Olympic gold medal in doubles (won alongside Marc Lopez, beating the formidable Romanian pair of Florin Mergea and Horia Tecaua 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 at the 2016 Rio Games). Bhupathi insisted his style of play is well suited for doubles too. “Rafa has a powerful serve. He’s very accurate at the volley as well. And both of these combined with his swift movement on the court make him a fine doubles player. I have no doubt that Rafa would have been one of the greatest doubles players ever had he pursued it seriously,” said Bhupathi, who takes pride in having brought Nadal to India for the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) in 2015.

“I remember Rafa played Roger [Federer] during that IPTL in New Delhi and throughout the event, Rafa was extremely humble. He signed every autograph, he posed for every picture. He absolutely loved the atmosphere here with the Indian fans and enjoyed the food too. It’s one thing to be a great champion and quite another to remain humble. But that’s Rafa for you, one of the most humble champions ever. His absence will leave a huge void in the world of tennis,”

Bhupathi concluded.

Head-to-head

29-31

Nadal v Novak Djokovic

24-16

Nadal v Roger Federer