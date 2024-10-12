Breaking News
Mitesh Patel, Atit Sheth lead Baroda’s recovery against Mumbai on Day One

Updated on: 12 October,2024 08:51 AM IST  |  Vadodara
PTI |

Top

Baroda skipper Krunal Pandya (21) was the fifth wicket to fall for Baroda at stroke of lunch. Off-spinner Kotian had Krunal had caught behind. 

Ajinkya Rahane

Mitesh Patel and Atit Sheth staged a spirited recovery for Baroda, taking them to 241 for six against defending champions Mumbai on Day One of their Ranji Trophy opener on Friday.


Mumbai pacers Shardul Thakur and Mohit Avasthi removed the Baroda openers before the seasoned spin duo of Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian got into the act, reducing Baroda to 90 for five in the 35th over. 


Also Read: Ishan Kishan aims for fresh start in Jharkhand team after controversial pullout last season


At that point, Mumbai were all over the opposition before Mitesh (86 off 159) and Atit (60 not out) frustrated the Ajinkya Rahane led-side with a 130-run partnership.

The Baroda skipper had collected two sixes off Mulani before perishing. Mitesh was caught by Ajinkya Rahane off Mulani just before the new ball was due.

