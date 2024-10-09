Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ranji Trophy 2024 25 Ishan Kishan aims for fresh start in Jharkhand team after controversial pullout last season

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Ishan Kishan aims for fresh start in Jharkhand team after controversial pullout last season

Updated on: 09 October,2024 04:56 PM IST  |  Ranchi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ishan's absence from domestic cricket during this period contributed to his omission from the BCCI's 2023-24 central contracts

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Ishan Kishan aims for fresh start in Jharkhand team after controversial pullout last season

Ishan Kishan (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Ishan Kishan aims for fresh start in Jharkhand team after controversial pullout last season
x
00:00

India batter Ishan Kishan on Wednesday returned to the Jharkhand Ranji team as its captain, following his controversial pullout last season that led to his exclusion from the BCCI central contract.


The explosive left-hander, who became a regular in India's white-ball squad after Rishabh Pant's road accident in December 2022, took a break during India's tour of South Africa last year.


Post break, he did not participate in any official BCCI matches, which raised a few eyebrows as the board stressed on players prioritising domestic cricket when not on national duty.


The 26-year-old resurfaced this February, playing in the privately organised DY Patil T20 Cup ahead of the IPL and sparking a debate over balance between franchise cricket and state commitments.

His absence from domestic cricket during this period contributed to his omission from the BCCI's 2023-24 central contracts.

However, Kishan has since worked his way back into the BCCI's good books with strong performances in domestic cricket, including a century for India C on his return in the Duleep Trophy last month.

He also represented the Rest of India in the Irani Cup, scoring 38 in his only innings.

Also Read: India’s fate hangs in balance against Sri Lanka

Now, as captain of Jharkhand's 16-member squad, Kishan is set to lead a young squad with last season's designated skipper Virat Singh as his deputy and Kumar Kushagra as the wicketkeeper.

Jharkhand begin their Ranji Trophy campaign against Assam in Guwahati in Elite Group D.

Last season, Jharkhand finished third from the bottom in Group A, winning two, losing two, and drawing three of their seven matches.

"Ishan is an experienced player and he has international experience," chairman of Jharkhand's selection committee Subroto Das was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"We have picked a very young team. Saurabh Tiwary, Shahbaz Nadeem and Varun Aaron had all retired after last season so we had to rethink our strategy. Ishan is capable of leading this young side and we're confident of doing well this Ranji season."

Squad

Ishan Kishan (c), Virat Singh (vc), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Nazim Siddique, Aryaman Sen, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Suraj, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Saurabh Shekhar, Vikas Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwary, Manishi, Ravi Kumar Yadav and Raunak Kumar. 

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ishan Kishan ranji trophy jharkhand cricket news sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK