Jitesh Sharma could pip Ishan Kishan for 2nd ’keeper’s slot

Jitesh Sharma. Pic/AFP

Jitesh Sharma could well pip Ishan Kishan for second wicket-keeper’s slot in the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian T20 team which will play three T20Is against the Bangladesh starting October 6 in Gwalior.

The squad is expected to be announced this week. The second and third T20Is will be held in New Delhi and Hyderabad on October 9 and 12 respectively.

With Rishabh Pant’s focus being 10 Tests this season, Sanju Samson will be India’s No. 1 glovesman in the shortest format for now with Jitesh from Vidarbha believed to be ahead of Kishan in the race for second keeper’s slot. Kishan’s selection in Rest of India squad also means that his international comeback could be slightly delayed.

With Test series against New Zealand starting October 16 in Bangalore, top players like Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be rested as a part of workload management programme.

Some players could miss out as they will be part of Irani Cup between Rest of India and Mumbai in Lucknow from October 1 to 5.

