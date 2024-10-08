Rs 1 cr reward for Irani Cup-winning Mumbai

Mumbai (153-6 at one stage) found themselves in trouble on the final day of the game on Saturday morning when Sarfaraz Khan and Shardul Thakur got out early

The Irani Cup-winning Mumbai team dance to the beat of drums during an event to honour them at Wankhede yesterday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Mumbai's Irani Cup-winning captain Ajinkya Rahane revealed that the team’s head coach Omkar Salvi and he were under tremendous pressure in the first session of the last day of the Irani Cup game against Rest of India in Lucknow last week.

Rahane was speaking on the sidelines of the Mumbai team’s Irani Cup triumph felicitation, organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. MCA secretary Abhay Hadap announced a cash reward of R1 crore for the winning team.

Mumbai (153-6 at one stage) found themselves in trouble on the final day of the game on Saturday morning when Sarfaraz Khan and Shardul Thakur got out early.

Spin bowling all-rounder Tanush Kotian (114 not) and No.10 Mohit Avasthi (51 not out) saved the team from further damage and secured a first innings win.

“Omkar and I were tense. All our players were very concerned about Omkar.

‘Coach, are you alright,’ they kept asking him. They [RoI] had a quality batting unit. I always believe that you never take things granted till the match ends,” Rahane

said.