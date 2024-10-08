Breaking News
Arctic Open Super 500 tournament: Sindhu, Sen eye comeback after medal-less Olympic outing

Updated on: 08 October,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  Vantaa (Finland)
PTI |

Top

The duo has reassessed their performances and implemented changes to regain their rhythm

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen. Pics/AFP

Star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will lead the Indian contingent at the Arctic Open Super 500 tournament commencing here on Tuesday, as they eagerly look to reclaim their momentum on the international stage following a medal-less outing at the Paris Olympics.


Also Read: Champs Gundecha put up clean show!


This tournament marks the first outing for Sindhu and Sen since the Olympic Games. The duo has reassessed their performances and implemented changes to regain their rhythm.


Sindhu has roped in Anup Sridhar and Korean legend Lee Syun Il as her new coaches, moving on from her previous coach Indonesia’s Agus Dwi Santoso. Sen spent time at the Red Bull Arena in Austria for physical assessment.

