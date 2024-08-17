Padukone took away Sen’s phone in Paris

Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Padukone took away Sens phone in Paris

Updated on: 17 August,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

The Prime Minister’s words highlighted the pride of the nation in Sen’s achievements, even without a medal

Lakshya Sen

Lakshya Sen, the rising Indian badminton star, revealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that coach Prakash Padukone, had confiscated his phone during his entire Olympic competition in Paris.


PM Modi met and felicitated India’s Paris Olympics athletes on Independence Day at his residence, where Sen reflected on his experience at the Paris Olympics and shared insights into the challenges and cherishable moments he encountered during his debut at the Games.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged Sen’s performance, reminding him, “You are from ‘Devbhumi,’ and you are a celebrity now.” The Prime Minister’s words highlighted the pride of the nation in Sen’s achievements, even without a medal.


Also Read: Lakshya, better pluck next time!

In response, Sen shared a behind-the-scenes story. “Prakash Sir had taken away my phone during the matches, and said you won’t get it until the matches are over,” he said. Sen is the first Indian shuttler to reach the semi-finals in men’s badminton at the Olympics.

