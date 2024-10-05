Breaking News
Updated on: 05 October,2024 07:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

MCA president Ajinkya Naik told PTI on Saturday that the ceremony will be held at the Wankhede Stadium

Ajinkya Rahane with the trophy (Pic: @ajinkyarahane88/X)

The Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai team will be felicitated by the Mumbai Cricket Association in a ceremony here after it clinched its first Irani Cup in 27 years.


Mumbai produced another robust performance against the Rest of India, which saw the defending Ranji Trophy champions take a vital first-innings lead of 121 runs en route their first win in Irani Cup since 1997-98.


Also Read: Irani Cup: Centurion Sarfaraz Khan dedicates double century to brother Musheer


MCA president Ajinkya Naik told PTI on Saturday that the ceremony will be held at the Wankhede Stadium and will be attended by board officials, Apex Council members, maidan and club representatives as well as members of the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC).

"Once again, Mumbai demonstrated an outstanding example of grit and determination. The boys upheld the tradition of playing 'khadoos' cricket, excelling throughout the five days," Naik said in a statement.

Also Read: Irani Cup: Sarfaraz smashes double ton, piles up pressure on Rest of India & KL Rahul

"It was a perfect display of teamwork, with each player fulfilling their role brilliantly. After last year's Ranji Trophy victory, this Irani Cup triumph adds another feather to our cap," he added.

Mumbai and India batter Sarfaraz Khan laid the foundation with an unbeaten 222 runs in the first innings while all-rounder Tanush Kotian's 114 in the second essay helped the side eclipse ROI's Abhimanyu Eswaran's 191 in the contest played in Lucknow.

Mumbai set a mammoth 450-run target for ROI with a little over one session of play left, as Rest of India skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad shook hands with Rahane to signal the end of the game and the Irani Cup win for the domestic giants for the 15th time.

(With inputs from agencies)

