The Mumbai team comprising Test players Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Prithvi Shaw, will also enjoy the services of India batsman Sarfaraz Khan

Test batsman Ajinkya Rahane, who led Mumbai to their 42nd Ranji Trophy title last season, will captain the national championships winners against Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Rest of India in the Irani Cup match at Lucknow on October 1.

The Mumbai team comprising Test players Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Prithvi Shaw, will also enjoy the services of India batsman Sarfaraz Khan. The young gun who made his Test debut against England last season, is likely to join the Mumbai team on September 30. Limited overs all-rounder Shivam Dube will join Rahane & Co in Lucknow if released from national duty.

Mumbai chief selector Sanjay Patil has rewarded youngsters for their consistent performances in local cricket. Mumbai U-19 opener Ayush Mhatre, U-23 off-spinner Himanshu Singh and U-23 pacer Juned Khan as well as wicketkeeper-batsman Sidhaant Aadhhathrao have earned maiden Mumbai call ups.

Former left-arm spinner Patil is keen that experienced Iyer comes good. “I am worried about Shreyas’s consistency. He is a big player, but just needs to apply [himself] and be more consistent,” Patil told mid-day on Tuesday.

Iyer, 29, scored 95 in the second innings of the Ranji final against Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium. In 14 Tests, he has scored 811 runs. While leading India ‘D’ in the recently concluded Duleep Trophy, Iyer had a couple of half-centuries to his name. “I believe Ayush has that spark to play at a higher level. His match temperament and hunger for runs is quite big. Himanshu and Juned are other talents to invest in and Sidhaant is quite consistent at club level. I believe we should support such cricketers and give them opportunities at the right time,” Patil remarked.

Mumbai’s squad

A Rahane (captain), P Shaw, A Mhatre, M Khan, S Iyer, S Lad, S Shedge, H Tamore (wk), S Aadhhathrao (wk), S Mulani, T Kotian, H Singh, S Thakur, M Avasthi, MJ Khan, R Dias