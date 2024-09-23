Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Congress and Sena UBT in tussle over Versova, Byculla seats
Mumbai: 4 minors to be tried as adults in Govandi honour-killing case
Heading to BKC today? Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions, key details inside
Mumbai: History sheeter arrested for assaulting minor girl
Mumbai: Man arrested for cheating Indian Navy officer
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Irani Cup Rahane set to lead Mumbai Sarfaraz could be released for tie

Irani Cup: Rahane set to lead Mumbai, Sarfaraz could be released for tie

Updated on: 23 September,2024 10:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

It is understood that all top players including Shreyas Iyer, Musheer Khan, Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian are supposed to play the match

Irani Cup: Rahane set to lead Mumbai, Sarfaraz could be released for tie

Ajinkya Rahane (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Irani Cup: Rahane set to lead Mumbai, Sarfaraz could be released for tie
x
00:00

Ajinkya Rahane is all set to lead Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai in the upcoming Irani Cup game against Rest of India in Lucknow, which will also mark all-rounder Shardul Thakur's return to first-class cricket post surgery.


It is understood that all top players including Shreyas Iyer, Musheer Khan, Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian are supposed to play the match.



However, as of now, there is no clarity whether Sarfaraz Khan, who is in the India squad, will be picked for the tie. The Kanpur Test against Bangladesh starts on September 27 and if Sarfaraz is not picked in the playing eleven, which could be the case, Mumbai Cricket Association might put in a request to let their premier batter play the Irani Cup.


Also Read: Lancashire CEO applauds BCCI's 'fantastic prioritising' of domestic play

The team will be announced tomorrow.

"Look, Sarfaraz is the only specialist middle-order batter in the squad. Dhruv Jurel is a keeper-batsman and Axar Patel is an all-rounder. What if there is a need for a concussion substitute? But yes, the Irani Cup starts on October 1 and travelling from Kanpur to Lucknow even on September 30 won't be a big deal if the Test match ends early," a BCCI source told PTI.

It is understood that Suryakumar Yadav, who is India's T20 skipper, and all-rounder Shivam Dube, both of whom are automatic picks in the Indian T20 squad, won't be playing the Irani Cup as they would have to report in Gwalior on October 3 for the T20I series starting October 6. PTI KHS AM KHS AM AM

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ajinkya rahane cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK