Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: North Indians vie for increasing community’s share in Assembly
Badlapur sexual assault accused shot dead trying to escape from cops
As university Senate votes in Mumbai, all eyes on Delhi
Mumbai weather update: Monsoon not over for city yet
Need more cameras on Mumbai Coastal Road: Cops
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > This academy will empower young sportspersons Ajinkya Rahane on running his new academy in Bandra

"This academy will empower young sportspersons": Ajinkya Rahane on running his new academy in Bandra

Updated on: 24 September,2024 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

However, in May 2022, the Sunil Gavaskar Cricket Foundation Trust returned the plot to the state government

Ajinkya Rahane

Listen to this article
"This academy will empower young sportspersons": Ajinkya Rahane on running his new academy in Bandra
x
00:00

India Test batter Ajinkya Rahane, who led Mumbai to their 42nd Ranji Trophy title last season, will embark on a new journey soon—guiding budding cricketers at his 
academy.


In Monday’s cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Eknath Shinde, the state government took a decision to allot a plot of 2,000 square metres in Bandra Reclamation to Rahane on a 30-year lease. Interestingly, in 1988 this same plot had been allotted to former India captain Sunil Gavaskar to start an indoor cricket coaching academy. 



Also Read: "We were aware that it was the best chance to strike gold": Arjun Erigaisi after Chess Olympiad


However, in May 2022, the Sunil Gavaskar Cricket Foundation Trust returned the plot to the state government.

On Monday, Rahane took to social media to express his gratitude to chief minister Shinde, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar along with BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar. 

“This academy will empower young sportspersons with top-notch facilities and guidance, fostering the next generation of champions in the city where my own 
cricketing journey began,” Rahane, who has scored 5,077 runs across 85 Tests at an average of 38.46, wrote on social media platform X.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ajinkya rahane ranji trophy test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK