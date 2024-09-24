However, in May 2022, the Sunil Gavaskar Cricket Foundation Trust returned the plot to the state government

Ajinkya Rahane

Listen to this article "This academy will empower young sportspersons": Ajinkya Rahane on running his new academy in Bandra x 00:00

India Test batter Ajinkya Rahane, who led Mumbai to their 42nd Ranji Trophy title last season, will embark on a new journey soon—guiding budding cricketers at his

academy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Monday’s cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Eknath Shinde, the state government took a decision to allot a plot of 2,000 square metres in Bandra Reclamation to Rahane on a 30-year lease. Interestingly, in 1988 this same plot had been allotted to former India captain Sunil Gavaskar to start an indoor cricket coaching academy.

Also Read: "We were aware that it was the best chance to strike gold": Arjun Erigaisi after Chess Olympiad

However, in May 2022, the Sunil Gavaskar Cricket Foundation Trust returned the plot to the state government.

On Monday, Rahane took to social media to express his gratitude to chief minister Shinde, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar along with BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar.

“This academy will empower young sportspersons with top-notch facilities and guidance, fostering the next generation of champions in the city where my own

cricketing journey began,” Rahane, who has scored 5,077 runs across 85 Tests at an average of 38.46, wrote on social media platform X.