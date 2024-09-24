An ecstatic Arjun Erigaisi reflects on team spirit after Indian men’s and women’s team triumph at Chess Olympiad

Arjun Erigaisi (encircled) celebrates with the men’s and women’s team in Budapest on Sunday. Pic/FIDE Chess

Listen to this article "We were aware that it was the best chance to strike gold": Arjun Erigaisi after Chess Olympiad x 00:00

From the small lanes of Advocate Colony in Hanamkonda, Warangal of Telangana, to a gold medal- winner in India’s maiden and historic triumph at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Arjun Erigaisi, 21, has come a long way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Erigaisi played a big role in India’s successful campaign as the chess prodigy won nine out of 11 games and drew two to win the individual gold on the third board while having the highest rating of 2778 Elo.

‘Happy to win it in style’

“It’s the nicest feeling when you see your country winning gold. I was very upset when we did not win gold in Chennai. There was tremendous bonhomie in the team during our campaign. We were aware that it was the best chance to strike gold and are very happy that we could do it in style,” said Erigaisi while talking to mid-day from Budapest airport.

Grandmaster-at-14, Erigaisi

Disclosed that it was a strategy that he would play on the third board. “It worked beautifully for the team. [D] Gukesh was in top form on the first board. It wasn’t an easy tournament, but we played good and calculated games. I was in control in most of my matches,” he said.

Also Read: "He's got a lot of attributes that set him up for success": Southee on Rachin Ravindra

According to Erigaisi, his best game was against Grandmaster Bardiya Daneshwar of Iran, but as a team, it was against USA. “The win against USA put us on the threshold of gold. It was a crucial win and we made fewer mistakes to win the match. China, USA and Uzbekistan were the big threats in this Olympiad. We won against China and the USA in close games. Gukesh played a significant role in both games. Those wins clearly helped the team in a big way,” Erigaisi explained.

Erigaisi gelled very well with Gukesh. “He [Gukesh] scored 9/10 [eight wins and two draws] and I scored 10/11. We were happy that we could contribute to India’s maiden gold medal in the Olympiad. Of course, [R] Praggnanandhaa, Vidit [Gujrathi], [Pentala] Harikrishna were solid in their games. It was a total team effort.’’

He also underlined that captain Srinath Narayanan’s energy and enthusiasm. “He [Narayanan] motivated all of us and our team meetings had lot of inputs from the captain and the players,” Erigaisi remarked.

Considered one of the coolest players, Erigaisi said, “I don’t show any emotions even in tight games and I think it is my nature.”

Erigaisi paid rich tributes to Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand: “As kids we always looked upon Anand sir as our guru. He played a very significant part in the growth of chess in the country. Today, we are on top of the world.”

Parents’ support

Asked how he took to chess, Erigaisi said his parents, Dr E Srinivas Rao (a neurosurgeon) and Jyothi always wanted him to play some sport. “So, as a child, I took part in chess, skating, swimming etc. However, I was attracted to chess from childhood and spent most of my time on the chess board. I was also inquisitive of new moves. Luckily, I got good support from my parents and did not worry about financial difficulties.”

Although becoming world champion is the ultimate goal, Erigaisi is not thinking too much about it now. “I have to wait for at least two more years,” he signed off.