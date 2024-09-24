Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: North Indians vie for increasing community’s share in Assembly
Badlapur sexual assault accused shot dead trying to escape from cops
As university Senate votes in Mumbai, all eyes on Delhi
Mumbai weather update: Monsoon not over for city yet
Need more cameras on Mumbai Coastal Road: Cops
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Hes got a lot of attributes that set him up for success Southee on Rachin Ravindra

"He's got a lot of attributes that set him up for success": Southee on Rachin Ravindra

Updated on: 24 September,2024 07:17 AM IST  |  Galle
IANS |

Top

Ravindra’s effort almost carried NZ to an incredible victory, but Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayasuriya had the final say, securing a 63-run win for the hosts

Rachin Ravindra

Listen to this article
"He's got a lot of attributes that set him up for success": Southee on Rachin Ravindra
x
00:00

New Zealand captain Tim Southee showered praise on young all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, calling him a ‘magnificent player’ after his gutsy knock in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.


Also Read: Irani Cup: Rahane set to lead Mumbai, Sarfaraz could be released for tie



Ravindra’s effort almost carried NZ to an incredible victory, but Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayasuriya had the final say, securing a 63-run win for the hosts. Ravindra, batting at No. 4, played the role of a lone warrior for his side, scoring 92 off 168 balls in a masterclass in patience and resilience.


“I know he [Ravindra] is a magnificent player. He played here for the first time. He must be very, very excited about it. Yeah, we’ve been excited for a while. We saw glimpses back in New Zealand of his capabilities and what he’s got. He’s got a lot of attributes that set him up for a lot of success at this level,” Southee said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sri lanka new zealand test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK