Ravindra’s effort almost carried NZ to an incredible victory, but Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayasuriya had the final say, securing a 63-run win for the hosts

Rachin Ravindra

Listen to this article "He's got a lot of attributes that set him up for success": Southee on Rachin Ravindra x 00:00

New Zealand captain Tim Southee showered praise on young all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, calling him a ‘magnificent player’ after his gutsy knock in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Irani Cup: Rahane set to lead Mumbai, Sarfaraz could be released for tie

Ravindra’s effort almost carried NZ to an incredible victory, but Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayasuriya had the final say, securing a 63-run win for the hosts. Ravindra, batting at No. 4, played the role of a lone warrior for his side, scoring 92 off 168 balls in a masterclass in patience and resilience.

“I know he [Ravindra] is a magnificent player. He played here for the first time. He must be very, very excited about it. Yeah, we’ve been excited for a while. We saw glimpses back in New Zealand of his capabilities and what he’s got. He’s got a lot of attributes that set him up for a lot of success at this level,” Southee said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever