Breaking News
Maharashtra Police launches dedicated helpline numbers for women safety
Polling stations in Mumbai to be increased for upcoming polls: BMC
MVA expected give Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) more seats
Mumbai University postpones senate elections just a day before voting
Mumbai: Woman duped of Rs 3.37 lakh after meeting man on dating app
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Lanka take control over NZ with sensible batting

Lanka take control over NZ with sensible batting

Updated on: 21 September,2024 08:59 AM IST  |  Galle
AP , PTI |

Top

Half-centuries from former captains Dimuth Karunaratne (83) and Dinesh Chandimal (61) steadied the Sri Lankan innings after Pathum Nissanka fell cheaply in the third over

Lanka take control over NZ with sensible batting

Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne plays a shot during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Lanka take control over NZ with sensible batting
x
00:00

After a tense battle to open the first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, the hosts are in control as they finished Day Three at 237-4 to lead by 202 runs with six wickets in hand.


Half-centuries from former captains Dimuth Karunaratne (83) and Dinesh Chandimal (61) steadied the Sri Lankan innings after Pathum Nissanka fell cheaply in the third over. 



The second-wicket partnership between Chandimal and Karunaratne was worth 147 runs. While Sri Lanka’s batters handled spin well, they struggled against pace. 


Brief scores
Sri Lanka 305 & 237-4 (D Karunaratne 83, D Chandimal 61; W O’Rourke 3-37) v NZ 340 (T Latham 70, D Mitchell 57, K Williamson 55, G Phillips 49*; P Jayasuriya 4-136, R Mendis 3-101, D de Silva 2-31)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sri lanka new zealand test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK