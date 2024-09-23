Rachin Ravindra's unbeaten 91 runs help NZ give a chance to secure win over SL

Breaking News
Cricket News

Updated on: 23 September,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Galle
AFP |

Top

Set a target of 275, New Zealand were 207-8 at stumps

Rachin Ravindra

Rookie left-hander Rachin Ravindra’s unbeaten 91 gave New Zealand a slender chance for victory against Sri Lanka, with the tourists needing another 68 runs with two wickets in hand after Day Four of the first Test here on Sunday.


Also Read: "We want to build our team around strong bowling options": India skipper Rohit Sharma



Set a target of 275, New Zealand were 207-8 at stumps. Ramesh Mendis and Prabath Jayasuriya picked up three wickets each on a sharply turning pitch in Galle. Ravindra’s knock was the highest score by a New Zealander at the ground, eclipsing Ross Taylor’s 89 in 2019.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

