Set a target of 275, New Zealand were 207-8 at stumps

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra's unbeaten 91 runs help NZ give a chance to secure win over SL

Rookie left-hander Rachin Ravindra’s unbeaten 91 gave New Zealand a slender chance for victory against Sri Lanka, with the tourists needing another 68 runs with two wickets in hand after Day Four of the first Test here on Sunday.

Set a target of 275, New Zealand were 207-8 at stumps. Ramesh Mendis and Prabath Jayasuriya picked up three wickets each on a sharply turning pitch in Galle. Ravindra’s knock was the highest score by a New Zealander at the ground, eclipsing Ross Taylor’s 89 in 2019.

