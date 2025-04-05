Days after the release of his film L2: Empuraan, director and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has received a notice from the IT department. He has to respond to the same by April end

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Listen to this article Amid Empuraan controversy, Prithviraj Sukumaran receives notice from IT department x 00:00

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on Empuraan producer Gokulam Gopalan’s offices in Chennai and Kochi, the Income Tax department has issued a notice to the film’s director and actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran. This development comes amid a raging political debate surrounding the film over its alleged portrayal of the 2002 Gujarat riots. Following the controversy, the film's team voluntarily incorporated 24 cuts in the criticized sequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

IT notice to Prithviraj Sukumaran

Reportedly, Prithviraj Sukumaran has been served a notice by the IT department, seeking clarification on his remunerations from recent films. According to reports, the notice was issued in the last week of March, coinciding with the release of Empuraan, the sequel to his blockbuster film Lucifer. The actor-filmmaker has been asked to submit his clarification by the end of April.

Prithviraj is one of the biggest movie stars of Malayalam cinema industry. He turned director in 2019 with the Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer. The film was a massive hit. The sequel to the film titled L2: Empuraan was released on March 27. The film is on the path to become the all-time highest box office grosser of Malayalam cinema.

ED raids Gokulam Gopalan's Offices

On Friday, the ED conducted raids at Gokulam Gopalan’s offices in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, as reported by several Malayalam-language news portals. Authorities have yet to confirm whether the investigation is related to his business dealings or his involvement in film production.

Gopalan had joined as the producer of the film at a later stage, closer to its release. At a press meet for Empuraan, he confirmed that the film's budget was ₹180 crore—the highest ever for a Malayalam-language film.

The Empuraan Controversy

The film’s success has been accompanied by nationwide controversy. Members of the RSS and BJP have vocally opposed its depiction of the Gujarat riots. One particular scene portrays a Hindutva mob brutally murdering a group of Muslims, while another allegedly shows a man assaulting a pregnant Muslim woman.

The Sangh Parivar has also accused the film of whitewashing Islamic terrorism and distorting historical facts. Post the controversy, the makers voluntarily re-edited a total of 2 minutes that was deemed offensive by many.