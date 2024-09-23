Breaking News
"We want to build our team around strong bowling options": India skipper Rohit Sharma

Updated on: 23 September,2024 07:12 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Top

Riding on a brilliant all-round performance, India cantered to a massive 280-run victory in the first Test against Bangladesh with five sessions to spare.

Rohit Sharma

Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday emphasised on building his team around “strong bowling options” in order to take the conditions out of the equation as they gear up for the challenges that lay ahead in the run-up to the World Test Championship.


Riding on a brilliant all-round performance, India cantered to a massive 280-run victory in the first Test against Bangladesh with five sessions to spare.



Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin completed a memorable all-round outing with a six-wicket haul as a dominant India crushed Bangladesh in first Test.


“We want to build our team around strong bowling options, we have to be ready to face whatever the conditions offer,” Rohit said.

“No matter what the conditions are, whether we play in India, whether we play outside, we want to build the team around that.

“In the last few years, wherever we have played, we have managed to have that in the armoury, whether it is seam bowling options or spin bowling options,” the skipper added.

Set an improbable target of 515, Bangladesh were bowled out for 234 in their second innings, with first-inning centurion Ashwin (6-88) doing the bulk of the damage at the his home ground at the Chepauk.

