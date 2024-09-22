The right-hander returned to pavilion with just two runs in first innings. Later in the second essay, Riyan Parag played a knock of 73 runs off 101 deliveries which was laced with 5 fours and 1 six. India A finished at top with two wins, one loss, and 12 points, while India C was second with win, loss, and draw, giving them a total of nine points

Riyan Parag (Pic: X/@CricCrazyJohns/File Pic)

Listen to this article India A win Duleep Trophy, see Riyan Parag's post with the trophy x 00:00

Recently, a photo of Riyan Parag with Duleep Trophyt has gone viral on social media platforms. India A defeated India C by 132 runs to win the Duleep Trophy 2024.

In the photo, Riyan Parag is seen having an ice bath with the Duleep Trophy placed beside him. The right-hander returned to the pavilion with just two runs in the first innings. Later in the second essay, Riyan Parag played a knock of 73 runs off 101 deliveries which was laced with 5 fours and 1 six. Taking to X:

Riyan Parag with the Duleep Trophy.



Riyan was the Top Scorer for India A in the 2nd innings.

Tanush Kotian (3/47) and Prasidh Krishna (3/50) shared six wickets and trumped Sai Sudharsan's valiant 111 as India A defeated India C by 132 runs to win the Duleep Trophy, here on Sunday.

Having entered the final round with six points in two matches and three points behind India C who had nine, the 'A' team showed incredible resolve from the word go and dominated the final contest of the four-day competition.

The victory took India A to the top of the points table with a total of 12 points from three matches, crowing them as the eventual winners. Watch India A players celebrating their title win. Taking to X:

INDIA A WON THE DULEEP TROPHY.



The celebration led by Tilak & Riyan was epic.

Chasing 350 on the final day, India C were shot out for 217 in 81.5 overs with Krishna returning 3/50 from his 13.5 overs including the final wicket of the game, while Kotian sparked a mini-collapse in the opposition ranks.

The contest was placed interestingly at tea with India C reaching 169 for three in pursuit and Sudharsan going strong and Ishan Kishan at the other end, needing another 182 runs in the final session of around 30 overs.

However, Kotian had Kishan (17) caught behind and accounted for Abhishek Porel (0) in consecutive overs, while also dismissing Pulkit Narang (6) after a short while.

India A finished at the top with two wins, one loss, and 12 points, while India C was second with a win, loss, and draw, giving them a total of nine points. India B was in the third spot with a win, loss and a draw, giving them seven points and India D sat at the bottom with a win and two draws, giving them just six points.

(With Agencies Inputs)