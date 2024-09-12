Ishan Kishan smashes hundred to make FC return memorable during Duleep Trophy

Ishan Kishan was moved from India D to India C and Sanju Samson was named his replacement in D's team. After Ishan Kishan departed, India C received a move on as skipper Gaikwad again took the field and accumulated some quick runs which helped his side to push India B on the backfoot

In the second round of the Duleep Trophy, Ishan Kishan who has been in and out of the national team is representing India C. He marked his first-class return by smashing a century against India B on day one which guided the side to 357 runs for the loss of five wickets.

Kishan's 111 (126b, 14x4, 3x6) lifted India C from a slightly wobbly 97 two after they lost Rajat Patidar (40) and B Sai Sudharsan (43) in quick succession.

With this century, it also highlighted the fitness level of Ishan Kishan who did not feature in the first round following a groin injury.

In the Duleep Trophy match, India C's situation worsen after skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to the pavilion sustaining an ankle niggle after facing just two deliveries.

However, any major concern over Gaikwad's fitness was allayed when he came out to bat after Kishan's dismissal, making an unbeaten 46 (50b, 7x4, 2x6) to guard the crease along with Manav Suthar (8 batting).

But the day belonged to Kishan, who added another solid brick to his comeback trial into red-ball cricket. The left-hander had made a hundred in Jharkhand's opening-round win over Madhya Pradesh in the recently concluded Buchi Babu Invitational tournament in Tamil Nadu.

That game in Coimbatore was his first red-ball match after the Test against the West Indies at Port of Spain in July 2023, and he carried on with his redemption act here as well.

He had Baba Indrajith (78, 136b, 9x4) for the company as the pair milked 189 runs for the third wicket stand to take India C to a commanding position.

Indrajith also had a slice of fortune as the Tamil Nadu batter had edged pacer Navdeep Saini to Sarfaraz Khan at slips just before lunch, and he walked off.

But Indrajith was called back to resume batting as Saini had overstepped during that delivery. However, all this drama at the other end did not ruffle Kishan as he continued to dismantle India B bowlers.

Kishan played late and close to his body to nip the early movement and it was evidenced in the 10 boundaries he got across square and fine leg regions.

He had to make that technical adjustment as spinners R Sai Kishore and Rahul Chahar bowled just 17 overs between them that day.

Occasionally, power overshadowed his general finesse on the day as well, as whenever the opportunity presented itself, the left-hander was not hesitant to flex his muscles.

He hammered Saini for two sixes in the fine leg region and once lifted Mukesh Kumar over mid-wicket for maximums.

Eventually, he was bowled by pacer Mukesh, the most successful Indian bowler with three wickets, but he has already placed India C in a position of strength.

After Ishan Kishan departed, India C received a move on as skipper Gaikwad again took the field and accumulated some quick runs which helped his side to push India B on the backfoot.

