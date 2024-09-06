Sarfaraz Khan made his Test debut against England where he was all guns blazing against the "Three Lions" bazball approach. So far, he has played just three Test matches in which he has 200 runs under his belt. His highest score is an unbeaten 68 runs

Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan (Pic: X/@CricCrazyJohns)

Musheer Khan, a very well-established Mumbai cricket in the domestic circuit showcased his prowess on his Duleep Trophy debut. Following his ton, Team India cricketer and brother Sarfaraz Khan was seen celebrating from the dugout. Taking to X:

HUNDRED FOR MUSHEER KHAN ON HIS DEBUT. 🥶



- An emotional celebration by his brother, Sarfaraz Khan...!!!! pic.twitter.com/dQMRnU5X2g — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 5, 2024

Earlier, Musheer Khan represented India in the U-19 World Cup. On the other hand, Sarfaraz Khan made his Test debut against England where he was all guns blazing against the "Three Lions" bazball approach. So far, he has played just three Test matches in which he has 200 runs under his belt. His highest score is an unbeaten 68 runs.

Sarfaraz earned his India call-up after scoring tons of runs in domestic cricket. Having played 48 first-class matches, the swashbuckling right-hander accumulated 4,112 runs with a best score of unbeaten 301 runs.

Coming to the Duleep Trophy match, having needed to bat first, rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal departed after scoring 30 runs followed by India B captain Abhimanyu Easwaran on 3 runs. Sarfaraz struggled to score runs as he was shown the pavilion path after scoring just nine runs. Rishabh Pant who returned to red-ball cricket after the horrific accident was only able to accumulate seven runs.

Musheer was the lone centurion in the innings. Pacer Navdeep Saini later played a knock of 56 runs. India B was bowled out for the score of 321 runs after 116 overs.

India A speedster Akash Deep snapped four wickets by conceding 60 runs in 27 overs. Khaleed Ahmed and Avesh Khan registered two wickets each to their names. Star spinner Kuldeep Yadav too claimed one wicket.

India A has started their innings with Mayank Agarwal still batting on 31 runs. Opening batsman Shubman Gill returned to the pavilion after scoring 25 runs at the stroke of tea on Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy match against India B.