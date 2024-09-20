Later in the IND vs BAN 1st Test, Kohli's dismissal was projected on the big screen in which it was clearly shown that the Indian edged the ball before hitting the pads. Lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah showed his prowess with the ball by snapping four wickets for 50 runs and played crucial role in restricting Bangladesh to 149 runs in IND vs BAN 1st Test

Virat Kohli (Pic: X)

Listen to this article IND vs BAN 1st Test: See how Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and on-field umpire reacted to Virat Kohli's dismissal x 00:00

After dismissing Bangladesh for 149 runs, Team India's opening batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma stepped onto the ground to give the side a dominating lead in the IND vs BAN 1st Test.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, both the openers departed early with low scores. Later in the IND vs BAN 1st Test, the hosts' innings were in the hands of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill.

Smashing 2 fours, Kohli looked quite promising but lost his wicket in an unfortunate way. In the Mehidy Hasan Miraz's over, the right-hander was given LBW. Following the matter, Virat Kohli walked towards Gill in order to review the decision but did not call for a DRS. Virat Kohli walked towards the pavilion with a score of 17 runs off 37 deliveries which was lced with 2 fours.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: Jasprit Bumrah becomes 10th Indian bowler to...

Later in the IND vs BAN 1st Test, Kohli's dismissal was projected on the big screen in which it was clearly shown that the Indian edged the ball before hitting the pads. The camera also caught skipper Rohit Sharma's reaction to the decision. Gill who stayed unbeaten on Day 2 of the IND vs BAN 1st Test was also surprised. The on-field umpire showed no signs of regret and continued to resume the play.

Reaction from Rohit, Umpire, Gill when they saw the Inside Edge on spike of Kohli's bat. pic.twitter.com/nrHOfY4VJk — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 20, 2024

With a lead of 227 runs, India ended second of the IND vs BAN 1st Test at 81 for 3 with Shubman Gill unbeaten on 33 runs who is shouldered by Rishabh Pant (12 batting) at the crease. The rest of the six Bangladesh wickets were equally shared by rookie Akash Deep (2/19), seasoned Ravindra Jadeja (2/19) and Mohammed Siraj (2/30).

Lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah showed his prowess with the ball by snapping four wickets for 50 runs and played a crucial role in restricting Bangladesh to 149 runs in the IND vs BAN 1st Test.