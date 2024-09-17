Featuring in 50 Test matches, KL Rahul has accumulated 2,863 runs with an average of 34.08. He also has eight centuries and 14 half-centuries. The 37-year-old further spoke about Rahul's last innings which came against England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

KL Rahul (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "It's our duty to bring best out of him": Rohit Sharma backs KL Rahul x 00:00

Ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma backed batsman KL Rahul by saying it's the team's duty to bring the best out of him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite battling with injuries and poor form, Rohit Sharma feels that KL Rahul has the potential to succeed in Test cricket.

India and Bangladesh will lock horns with each other for a two-match affair. The Test series will kick start on September 19 with the first match set to be played in Chennai. The second Test match is scheduled to be played in Kanpur on September 27.

"There are a handful of people in world cricket who had a smooth ride. Handful of cricketers had no issues all their lives; it was all good. Everyone has an up-and-down career. The best thing to do is to understand yourself, understand expectations from yourself and what do you need to bring to table for the team. The kind of quality KL Rahul has, everybody knows about him. The message to him from our side was we want him to play all the game and bring the best out of him. It's our duty as well to bring the best out of him," said Rohit in the pre-match press conference.

Also Read: Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Marnus Labuchange opens-up on his face off with Mohammed Siraj

The 37-year-old further spoke about Rahul's last innings which came against England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

"It's important to give him a clear message that what he expect from you. He has done well since comeback - scored a hundred against South Africa. He scored an 80 in the first Test against England in Hyderabad and unfortunately got injured and didn't play afterwards," the Men in Blue skipper added.

In the end, Rohit concluded by saying that he hopes Rahul continues from where he left in Hyderabad.

"It's important that we give him a clear message every time we get an opportunity to speak to him. That's what we've done. I hope he continues from where he left in Hyderabad. He's got the game to play spin, seamers so I don't see any reason why he can't flourish in Test cricket. Opportunities are there. It is important for him to understand how he wants to take his career forward," the opener concluded.

Featuring in 50 Test matches, KL Rahul has accumulated 2,863 runs with an average of 34.08. He also has eight centuries and 14 half-centuries.

For Rohit Sharma's side, this series against Bangladesh will be followed by New Zealand's tour of India for three Tests starting on October 16, and then the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia from November 22.

India's squad for the 1st Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

(With ANI Inputs)