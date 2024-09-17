Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Marnus Labuchange opens-up on his face off with Mohammed Siraj

Over the years, the Indian side has dominated Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Team India registered four series wins against Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons

Marnus Labuschagne (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the "Border-Gavaskar Trophy", star Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne opened up about his rivalry against Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj.

The Test series between India and Australia is set to kick start on November 22, with the first Test match scheduled to be played in Perth.

Over the years, the Indian side has dominated Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Team India registered four series wins against Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.

This has made India a much more successful side in the series, with India winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 10 times and Australia winning it five times, with their last series win coming in during the 2014-15 season. Their last series win in India was in 2004-05.

Speaking at the Star Sports, the 30-year-old cricketer asserted that he really enjoyed the battles against Siraj.

"I enjoy battles with Mohamed Siraj for many reasons. We actually were at the academy in 2015-16, and he was working with the MRF Academy and we played against each other. So that's when I first met him and to see his career go in that direction. He's got great passion, great energy, and great love for the game. It's been nice to see our careers moving together from such different experiences," Marnus Labuschagne said.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

(With ANI Inputs)