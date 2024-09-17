Ahead of the Bangladesh series, Yash Dayal is the only uncapped player on the Indian side. The Test series is all set to kick start on September 19 with the first match scheduled to be played in Chennai. The second match will be played in Kanpur from September 27

Yash Dayal (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Yash Dayal opens up on how Virat Kohli backed him x 00:00

Ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh, an uncapped Indian pacer received a maiden call-up. He is none other than Yash Dayal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently a video of him and commentator Jatin Sapru went viral in which Yash Dayal is seen expressing about how stalwart Virat Kohli cheered him up for the upcoming matches. Dayal and Kohli share the same dressing room during the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they both represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

In a show when Jatin asked about his favourite Virat Kohli moment, "during a practice session, Virat Kohli came to me and said, I have some work with you, please come to my room for five minutes." I kept wondering what did I do wrong.

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin: A cricket player who plays chess on-field

"I entered the room and he asked me to sit beside him. He then said, see whatever happened against Rinku is his part, but for that, you don't need to see yourself down. He shared his experiences, he connected with me."

I didn't know when that five minutes turned into 15-20 minutes.

"Later he said, we will back you in the whole season. Even if you perform well or not, we just want you to be happy whenever you step on the ground, we want you to be excited."

"Later when I came out of my room, I somewhere saw a 2.0 version of myself", stated Yash Dayal.

Ahead of the Bangladesh series, Yash Dayal is the only uncapped player on the Indian side. The Test series is all set to kick start on September 19 with the first match scheduled to be played in Chennai. The second match will be played in Kanpur from September 27.

India’s squad for the 1st Test of the Bangladesh Test series: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal