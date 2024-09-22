IND vs BAN 1st Test: Indians and the stump mic...a never ending love story

During the IND vs BAN 1st Test, Shubman Gill was caught on stump microphone saying "Mohammad Siraj official I'd hai, baaki ki sab fake hain" to Indian star pacer Mohammed Siraj. Previously, the pacer's video of stating his official social media handle went viral on the internet

Rishabh Pant (Pic: X)

In the recently concluded IND vs BAN 1st Test match, Team India registered a solid win over Bangladesh by 280 runs. Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin made crucial contributions to seal the victory for the side.

During the IND vs BAN 1st Test, Shubman Gill was caught on stump microphone saying "Mohammad Siraj official I'd hai, baaki ki sab fake hain" to Indian star pacer Mohammed Siraj. Previously, the pacer's video of stating his official social media handle went viral on the internet. Taking to X:

shubman while fielding at the short leg -

"mohammad siraj official I'd hai, baaki ki sab fake hain" 😭😭😭@mdsirajofficial pic.twitter.com/QqdnDDx3QJ — JAISH 𝕏 (@i_boulti) September 22, 2024

Similarly, Rishabh Pant who made a return to Test cricket during the IND vs BAN 1st Test enjoyed the moment of helping his opponents to place fielders in the ongoing match. While Pant was batting at the crease, he was seen saying, "Aree idhar aayega ek...Bhai ek idhar...One fielder here, mid wicket". After Rishabh Pant asked Bangladesh's side to place a fielder on mid-wicket, the visitors agreed to him and change the fielding position. Taking to X:

RISHABH PANT, NEVER CHANGE ..!!!



- Pant setting the field for Bangladesh. 🤣pic.twitter.com/6ndpzSIgkG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 21, 2024

When asked about his his field placement incident, Rishabh Pant opened up by saying, "Whenever I talk to Ajay bhai (Ajay Jadeja), he keeps telling me that cricket should always be played in a better way, even if it's other team or your own team. So there were two fielders standing at the same position. So, I asked him to place one fielder here." Taking to X:

Rishabh pant and stump mic never ending love story 😄#rishabhpant pic.twitter.com/QI7VsiuaLN — LEGEND-Rishab-pant (@sXmbarot17) September 22, 2024

Rishabh Pant is also known for passing comments on opposition batsmen while donning the "Big Gloves." Here is the video of him speaking to his teammates during the IND vs BAN 1st Test. Taking to X: