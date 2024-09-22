Breaking News
Mumbai: Onion prices unlikely to fall immediately
Mumbai: Blinded by headlight, actor Pravin Dabas hits divider
Mumbai: Congress slams Varsha Gaikwad for photo with turncoat Milind Deora
Mumbai: Dharavi tense over bid to raze masjid ‘encroachment’
Mumbai: Track laying work starts on Panvel-Karjat corridor
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs BAN 1st Test Indians and the stump mica never ending love story

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Indians and the stump mic...a never ending love story

Updated on: 22 September,2024 08:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

During the IND vs BAN 1st Test, Shubman Gill was caught on stump microphone saying "Mohammad Siraj official I'd hai, baaki ki sab fake hain" to Indian star pacer Mohammed Siraj. Previously, the pacer's video of stating his official social media handle went viral on the internet

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Indians and the stump mic...a never ending love story

Rishabh Pant (Pic: X)

Listen to this article
IND vs BAN 1st Test: Indians and the stump mic...a never ending love story
x
00:00

In the recently concluded IND vs BAN 1st Test match, Team India registered a solid win over Bangladesh by 280 runs. Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin made crucial contributions to seal the victory for the side.


During the IND vs BAN 1st Test, Shubman Gill was caught on stump microphone saying "Mohammad Siraj official I'd hai, baaki ki sab fake hain" to Indian star pacer Mohammed Siraj. Previously, the pacer's video of stating his official social media handle went viral on the internet. Taking to X:




Similarly, Rishabh Pant who made a return to Test cricket during the IND vs BAN 1st Test enjoyed the moment of helping his opponents to place fielders in the ongoing match. While Pant was batting at the crease, he was seen saying, "Aree idhar aayega ek...Bhai ek idhar...One fielder here, mid wicket". After Rishabh Pant asked Bangladesh's side to place a fielder on mid-wicket, the visitors agreed to him and change the fielding position. Taking to X:

Also Read: India A win Duleep Trophy, see Riyan Parag's post with the trophy

When asked about his his field placement incident, Rishabh Pant opened up by saying, "Whenever I talk to Ajay bhai (Ajay Jadeja), he keeps telling me that cricket should always be played in a better way, even if it's other team or your own team. So there were two fielders standing at the same position. So, I asked him to place one fielder here." Taking to X:

Rishabh Pant is also known for passing comments on opposition batsmen while donning the "Big Gloves." Here is the video of him speaking to his teammates during the IND vs BAN 1st Test. Taking to X:

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rishabh Pant Shubman Gill Mohammed Siraj india bangladesh sports news cricket news test cricket

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK