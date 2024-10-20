Shreyas Iyer eyes return in India whites after scoring 142 to take Mumbai to 441 against Maharashtra; visitors end Day 2 at 142-1

Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer en route his 142 against Maharashtra at MCA’s BKC ground on Saturday; (right) Mumbai’s Ayush Mhatre during his 176 against Maharashtra at MCA’s BKC ground on Saturday. Pics/Atul Kamble

Mumbai’s out-of-favour Test batsman Shreyas Iyer overcame a three-year first-class century drought with a 142 (12x4, 4x6) against Maharashtra on Day Two of their Group ‘A’ Ranji Trophy match at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla Complex ground on Saturday.

At one point it looked like another frustrating day for the visiting team as the hosts reached 441 in their first essay. But Maharashtra skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (80 not out, 12x4, 1x6) and opener Sachin Dhas (59 not out, 7x4, 1x6) appeared determined as they posted 142-1 at stumps, though they are still trailing by 173 runs.

Both Gaikwad and Dhas failed to open their accounts in the first innings, but the way they countered the Shardul Thakur-led attack, it will be interesting to see how far they continue with the same approach today.

200-run stand with Mhatre

Earlier, young Mumbai opener Ayush Mhatre (176, 22x4, 4x6) and Iyer, who were batting on 127 and 45 respectively overnight, didn’t find any difficulty in stitching a 200-run fourth wicket stand.

Iyer, who registered his 14th first-class century, scored his first boundary of the day through a beautiful cover drive off pacer Pradeep Dadhe (2-76) on the third ball he faced. The No. 5 batsman showcased a disciplined and patient approach while reaching his century in 131 balls. He reached the three-figure landmark with a single to mid-on off left-arm spinner Satyajeet Bachhav (1-69). Even though Iyer lost partners — Mhatre and India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav (7) — he went on to attack the Maharashtra bowlers.

Three-year wait

Iyer’s previous first-class century came for India against New Zealand in the 2021 Kanpur Test. The right-hander, playing his 78th game, completed 6,000 first-class runs during his innings. Iyer smashed left-arm spinner Hitesh Walunj (6-134) over the mid-wicket fence for four off back-to-back deliveries, but the bowler had the last laugh when he trapped Iyer LBW to finish the over.

National selector SS Das is present to watch the ongoing Ranji game. Iyer, who played his last Test against England at Visakhapatnam in February this year, is optimistic of making a comeback. “I am absolutely keen for a comeback but yeah, as we say, control the controllables. My job is to keep performing and participating as much as possible and also see that my body is in the best shape,” Iyer told reporters.

Iyer, who missed his century against Vidarbha by just five runs in the Ranji final at Wankhede last season, added: “Yeah, it feels special. Coming back after a very long time, obviously I was feeling a bit down with my [back] injuries [he had a surgery in April 2023]. But now, getting a century after a very long time, it’s a great feeling.

Meanwhile, unlike Iyer, Mhatre took 19 balls to score his day’s first four off pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar (0-116). Then he reached 150 taking a single off Walunj. He smashed the same bowler to get his fourth six of the innings — over long-on. However, Walunj succeeded in dismissing the young batsman two balls later when Satyajeet Bachhav got an easy catch at short mid-wicket.

Brief scores

Maharashtra 126 & 142-1 (R Gaikwad 80*, S Dhas 59*) v Mumbai 441 all out (A Mhatre 176, S Iyer 142; H Walunj 6-134, P Dadhe 2-76)