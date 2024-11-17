Rafael Nadal to skip Davis Cup singles if he does not feel good

Nadal is retiring after the Davis Cup, the 22-time Grand Slam champion worn down by too many injuries at the end of his 20 years on tour.

Rafael Nadal is ready to skip singles matches at the Davis Cup finals in Malaga if he feels he is not good enough to help Spain succeed in his farewell tournament.

Nadal is retiring after the Davis Cup, the 22-time Grand Slam champion worn down by too many injuries at the end of his 20 years on tour.

“I’ll try to prepare as best as possible so I can be available to play, but I want to help anyway I can, playing or not playing,” Nadal, 38, said on Saturday.

“First we have to see how I’m feeling in training. If I really don’t see myself ready to have a chance of winning in singles, I’ll be the first who won’t want to play,” he added.

