The World No. 2 Swiatek sealed Poland’s spot in the quarter-finals against the Czech Republic after she beat No. 12 Badosa 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-1 on the indoor hard-court

Iga Swiatek

Listen to this article Swiatek helps Poland oust hosts Spain x 00:00

Poland’s Iga Swiatek beat home favorite Paula Badosa of Spain to knock out the host of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in the opening round on Friday, while Britain eliminated Germany.

ADVERTISEMENT

The World No. 2 Swiatek sealed Poland’s spot in the quarter-finals against the Czech Republic after she beat No. 12 Badosa 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-1 on the indoor hard-court. Badosa scrapped to get back in the match by winning the second-set tiebreaker. But Swiatek roared back with a dominant third set and a break advantage of 8-3.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever