Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Swiatek helps Poland oust hosts Spain

Swiatek helps Poland oust hosts Spain

Updated on: 17 November,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  Malaga (Spain)
AP , PTI |

Top

The World No. 2 Swiatek sealed Poland's spot in the quarter-finals against the Czech Republic after she beat No. 12 Badosa 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-1 on the indoor hard-court

Swiatek helps Poland oust hosts Spain

Poland’s Iga Swiatek beat home favorite Paula Badosa of Spain to knock out the host of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in the opening round on Friday, while Britain eliminated Germany.


The World No. 2 Swiatek sealed Poland’s spot in the quarter-finals against the Czech Republic after she beat No. 12 Badosa 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-1 on the indoor hard-court. Badosa scrapped to get back in the match by winning the second-set tiebreaker. But Swiatek roared back with a dominant third set and a break advantage of 8-3.


