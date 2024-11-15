Tim Southee to bid adieu to cricket after England's Test series

The seam bowler made his debut against England at Napier in 2008, taking 385 wickets in 104 Tests since

Tim Southee. Pic/AFP

Former New Zealand captain Tim Southee said Friday the team’s upcoming Test series with England would be his last, with the 35-year-old set to finish up at his home ground in Hamilton.

The seam bowler made his debut against England at Napier in 2008, taking 385 wickets in 104 Tests since.

