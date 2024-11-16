Tristan Stubbs top-scored for South Africa with 46 while David Miller contributed 36

Tilak Varma in action (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article India beat SA by 135 runs in 4th T20I, clinch series 3-1 x 00:00

India beat South Africa by 135 runs in the fourth and final T20 International to clinch the series 3-1 on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opting to bat, India posted a massive 283 for 1, thanks to unbeaten centuries from Tilak Varma (120 not out off 47 balls) and Sanju Samson (109 not out off 56 balls), and then bowled South Africa out for 148 in 18.2 overs.

Also Read: Samson and Varma send South Africa bowlers into a tailspin with twin centuries

Tristan Stubbs top-scored for South Africa with 46 while David Miller contributed 36.

For India, pacer Arshdeep Singh was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/20 while Varun Chakravarthy (2/42) and Axar Patel (2/6) got two wickets each.

Hardik Pandya, Ramandeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi got a wicket each.

Brief Scores:

India: 283 for 1 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 109 not out, Tilak Varma 120 not out; Lutho Sipamla 1/58).

South Africa: 148 all out in 18.2 overs (Tristan Stubbs 46, David Miller 36; Arshdeep Singh 3/20).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever