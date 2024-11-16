Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact: State Human Rights Commission summons officers over Borivli hawkers’ menace
Mumbai: Senior citizen seduces senior citizens in suburbs on morning walks
Maharashtra elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says BJP not against Muslims, only opposes appeasement
Mumbai: Bandra Kurla Complex chokes as pollution levels soar
Mumbai: Metro work shakes historic Kalaram Mandir in Girgaon
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India beat SA by 135 runs in 4th T20I clinch series 3 1

India beat SA by 135 runs in 4th T20I, clinch series 3-1

Updated on: 16 November,2024 12:44 AM IST  |  Johannesburg
Agencies |

Top

Tristan Stubbs top-scored for South Africa with 46 while David Miller contributed 36

India beat SA by 135 runs in 4th T20I, clinch series 3-1

Tilak Varma in action (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
India beat SA by 135 runs in 4th T20I, clinch series 3-1
x
00:00

India beat South Africa by 135 runs in the fourth and final T20 International to clinch the series 3-1 on Friday.


Opting to bat, India posted a massive 283 for 1, thanks to unbeaten centuries from Tilak Varma (120 not out off 47 balls) and Sanju Samson (109 not out off 56 balls), and then bowled South Africa out for 148 in 18.2 overs.


Also Read: Samson and Varma send South Africa bowlers into a tailspin with twin centuries


Tristan Stubbs top-scored for South Africa with 46 while David Miller contributed 36.

For India, pacer Arshdeep Singh was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/20 while Varun Chakravarthy (2/42) and Axar Patel (2/6) got two wickets each.

Hardik Pandya, Ramandeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi got a wicket each.

Brief Scores:

India: 283 for 1 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 109 not out, Tilak Varma 120 not out; Lutho Sipamla 1/58).

South Africa: 148 all out in 18.2 overs (Tristan Stubbs 46, David Miller 36; Arshdeep Singh 3/20).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sanju samson India vs South Africa cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK