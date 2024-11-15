Samson and Varma's scintillating centuries put India on course to post a mammoth total, with the scoreboard ticking at a rapid pace

Tilak Varma (L) and Sanju Samson (R) run between wickets (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Samson and Varma send South Africa bowlers into a tailspin with twin centuries x 00:00

After enduring back-to-back ducks in the previous two matches, Sanju Samson made a spectacular return to form, smashing a brilliant century in the fourth T20I against South Africa.

Samson's explosive knock dismantled the South African bowling attack, as he bludgeoned his way to a well-paced 100, his third in the last five T20I matches. His innings, which came off just 51 balls, were studded with six fours and eight sixes, marking a commanding statement of intent after his recent struggles.

Meanwhile, on the other end, Tilak Varma continued his remarkable run, following up his stunning maiden T20I century in the previous match with another explosive hundred.

Varma's 100 came off just 41 balls and included 6 fours and 9 sixes, as he put the South African bowlers to the sword, showing once again why he is one of India’s most promising young talents. Both batters' scintillating centuries put India on course to post a mammoth total, with the scoreboard ticking at a rapid pace.

India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bat first in the fourth and final T20I, sticking with an unchanged lineup from the previous match.

Both teams went into the match with unchanged squads, as India sought to build on their 2-1 lead in the series. After a dominant performance in the third T20I, where they successfully defended a target to secure an 11-run victory, India was looking to seal the series with another commanding display.

The clash against South Africa in Johannesburg promised to be a thrilling encounter as India aimed to cap off what has been a fantastic year for their T20I side. With a series win on the line and key players like Samson and Varma in such good form, India was determined to end the year on a high note, having already secured their second-ever T20 World Cup victory earlier in June.