Hosts South Africa elect to field against India at Centurion as both teams fight for series lead

Updated on: 13 November,2024 08:15 PM IST  |  Centurion
PTI |

The four-match series is now level at 1-1. It was the third straight toss won by the Proteas in this series

Toss between captains Aiden Markram and Suryakumar Yadav in the 3rd T20I (Pic: @BCCI/X)

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the third T20I here on Wednesday.


The four-match series is now level at 1-1. It was the third straight toss won by the Proteas in this series.


Also Read: Keeping things simple and focussing on team needs, says Arshdeep Singh


India handed a T20I debut to all-rounder and hard-hitting Ramandeep Singh, who came in for pacer Avesh Khan.

Teams:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla.

India vs South Africa Suryakumar Yadav cricket news sports sports news

