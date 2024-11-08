IND vs SA 1st T20I | "Always look forward to series against India": Aiden Markram

The IND vs SA 1st T20I will be the first time that the two teams will face each other after the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024. The series between India and South Africa begins on November 8 at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban

Aiden Markram (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the IND vs SA 1st T20I, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram said that they will look forward to the series against Team India.

Further, Aiden Markram said that it will be an interesting series as they will be playing in front of their home crowd. He added that the Proteas won't be taking the first T20I game as the rematch of the T20 World Cup 2024 final.

"It's the same countries I guess...but personnel has changed for both teams. It's always an exciting series when you play against India and especially when you play them at home. It's a series we have always looked forward to. We have not addressed anything about it being a rematch or things like that. Obviously, a lot of talk and promotions have happened through that lens, which is completely understandable," Aiden Markram said.

The series between India and South Africa begins on November 8 at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban.

St George's Park in Gqeberha will host the second T20I on November 10, with the third game scheduled for SuperSport Park in Centurion on November 13. The series concludes with the fourth T20I at Wanderers Stadium on November 15.

India's T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (C), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), and Tristan Stubbs.

