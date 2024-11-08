Mushfiqur Rahim ruled out of Bangladesh's ongoing ODI series against Afghanistan

Mushfiqur Rahim's injury has also put him in doubt for the West Indies series. Once they conclude with the Afghanistan series, the "Bengal Tigers" will lock horns with the Caribbeans for a multi-format series

Mushfiqur Rahim. Pic/AFP

Bangladesh's veteran Mushfiqur Rahim is set to miss the remainder of the ODI series against Afghanistan as he sustained a finger injury in the opening match.

Bangladesh lost the first ODI against Afghanistan by 92 runs as they failed to chase the total of 235 runs posted by the Afghans.

Ahead of the second ODI match, Bangladesh's physio Delowar Hossain revealed that Mushfique Rahim fractured his left index finger towards the end of Afghanistan's batting.

"Towards the end of Afghanistan's batting innings, Mushfiqur injured the tip of his left Index finger while keeping wickets," team physio Delowar Hossain said in a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) statement.

"An X-ray after the match has confirmed a fracture on his left Index near the DIP joint. He is under conservative management and is not available for the second and third ODIs. Further updates on his condition and expected recovery period will be provided in due course," Hossain added.

Mushfiqur Rahim's thumb fracture was the reason for which he was forced to pull out of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in March.

With Bangladesh trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, a replacement hasn't been named for the seasoned wicketkeeper. With Litton Das on the sidelines due to fever, Jaker Ali is expected to take the wicketkeeping duties.

Mushfiqur Rahim's injury has also put him in doubt for the West Indies series. Once they conclude with the Afghanistan series, the "Bengal Tigers" will lock horns with the Caribbeans for a multi-format series.

The multi-format tour, consisting of two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is later this month. With Mushfiqur retired from the T20I format in 2022, his availability in the Test and ODI series remains uncertain.

After the ongoing series concludes on November 11, Bangladesh will fly to the Caribbean before the first Test kicking off in North Sound on November 22. Bangladesh are yet to name the squads for the multi-format tour.

Before beginning a gruelling tour, Bangladesh will look to level the series in the second ODI, which will be played on Saturday with the Sharjah Cricket Stadium playing host to the enticing match.

(With IANS Inputs)