King, Carty help WI win ODI series v England

Keacy Carty (L) smiles as Brandon King (R) of West Indies celebrates his century during the 3rd and final ODI match between West Indies and England at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Pic/AFP

Brandon King and Keacy Carty blasted centuries as the West Indies scored a series-clinching eight-wicket win over England in the third ODI here on Wednesday.

Replying to the visitors’ 263-8, King fell for 102 with victory in sight, but Carty finished on an unbeaten 128 as WI coasted home with seven overs to spare.

