Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact| Mumbai road safety: Killer speed breakers get fresh coat of paint!
Mumbai: How quack surgeon duped his victims
Mumbai: Armed with just sticks, hero boys of Kandivli fight off chain-snatcher
Mumbai: Plan to privatise city’s public pools sparks outrage
Threat to Shah Rukh Khan: Raipur lawyer says stolen phone used in threat to Bollywood actor
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > King Carty help WI win ODI series v England

King, Carty help WI win ODI series v England

Updated on: 08 November,2024 07:31 AM IST  |  Bridgetown
AP , PTI |

Top

Replying to the visitors’ 263-8, King fell for 102 with victory in sight, but Carty finished on an unbeaten 128 as WI coasted home with seven overs to spare

King, Carty help WI win ODI series v England

Keacy Carty (L) smiles as Brandon King (R) of West Indies celebrates his century during the 3rd and final ODI match between West Indies and England at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
King, Carty help WI win ODI series v England
x
00:00

Brandon King and Keacy Carty blasted centuries as the West Indies scored a series-clinching eight-wicket win over England in the third ODI here on Wednesday. 


Also Read: Prithvi Shaw's fitness work in progress


Replying to the visitors’ 263-8, King fell for 102 with victory in sight, but Carty finished on an unbeaten 128 as WI coasted home with seven overs to spare.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

west indies england cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK