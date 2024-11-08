Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact| Mumbai road safety: Killer speed breakers get fresh coat of paint!
Mumbai: How quack surgeon duped his victims
Mumbai: Armed with just sticks, hero boys of Kandivli fight off chain-snatcher
Mumbai: Plan to privatise city’s public pools sparks outrage
Threat to Shah Rukh Khan: Raipur lawyer says stolen phone used in threat to Bollywood actor
shot-button
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Can Indias T20 fringe players step out of the shadows

Can India’s T20 fringe players step out of the shadows?

Premium

Updated on: 08 November,2024 10:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

This will be an important series—though, for the most part, it could feel like a few promising players hoping to make some noise before everyone forgets about them again

Can India’s T20 fringe players step out of the shadows?

India’s Abhishek Sharma enters the pitch to bat during the third T20I against Bangladesh. Pic/AFP

India's transition phase continues, and with it comes a fresh batch of hopefuls, all scrambling for a piece of the limelight.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sanju samson Abhishek Sharma India vs South Africa t20 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK