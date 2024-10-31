SA sweep Bangladesh series with innings win

Bangladesh were all out for 143 in Chattogram after being put straight back in to bat by the Proteas, a single session after ending their first innings on 159

Keshav Maharaj

Keshav Maharaj’s five-wicket haul sealed South Africa’s biggest ever Test win, thrashing Bangladesh by an innings and 273 runs inside three days and giving the tourists a 2-0 series sweep on Thursday.

Bangladesh were all out for 143 in Chattogram after being put straight back in to bat by the Proteas, a single session after ending their first innings on 159.



Left-arm spinner Maharaj took 5-59, after fast bowler Kagiso Rabada posted 5-37 from just nine overs in the first innings. It was South Africa’s biggest Test win, surpassing their innings and 254-run victory over Bangladesh at home in 2017.

