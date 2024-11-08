IND vs SA 1st T20I: Team India eye positive start in Durban

With the IND vs SA 1st T20I just a few hours shy, Team India will miss the services of their lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The veteran has been rested as later in the month, the side will travel to Australia for the iconic "Border-Gavaskar Trophy"

Team India under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav is all set to lock horns with South Africa for the four-match T20I series with the IND vs SA 1st T20I set to be played at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Cricket Stadium.

Ahead of the IND vs SA 1st T20I, the "Men in Blue" have included three uncapped players in the squad, Yash Dayal, Vyshak Vijaykumar and Ramandeep Singh. Additionally, throughout the T20I series, the Indian players will eye several records which will be exciting to watch. One of the major records which will be in people's sight will be of Arshdeep Singh. The pacer is quite a few wickets shy from becoming India's leading wicket-taker in the format.

On the other hand, All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana has received his maiden call-up to the South African squad. Along with him uncapped all-rounder Andile Simelane, who was previously a part of the squad that toured the United Arab Emirates in September.

With the IND vs SA 1st T20I just a few hours shy, Team India will miss the services of their lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The veteran has been rested as later in the month, the side will travel to Australia for the iconic "Border-Gavaskar Trophy".

After suffering a Test series whitewash against New Zealand at home, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir won't be travelling to South Africa. VVS Laxman has been appointed as the stand-in coach for the South Africa tour.

Squads:

India T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton.