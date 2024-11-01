"I don't look at my overs as gold", says Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah came into the limelight when he dismissed stalwart Virat Kohli to claim his maiden scalp in the Indian Premier League. Trusting his ability, he never wanted to be just a cricketer. He always wants to contribute to the team's success whenever he takes on the field

Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: File Pic)

Mumbai Indians lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah doesn't see his overs as gold, he just sees it as a responsibility that he has to carry out.

The five-time Indian Premier League champions decided to retain their top four for IPL 2024. Along with Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav, the franchise also retained Tilak Varma.

Ahead of the new season, Bumrah brought out the competitiveness hidden inside him and laid out their intentions of restoring their glory by taking a shot at lifting the IPL trophy.

"So you have to accept the good with the bad. So whenever you win, you accept, you start from zero. So whenever you lose, you start from zero. That's the beauty of this sport. We have been successful in the past, and we know how to win championships," Bumrah said in a video posted by MI on its social media handles.

"So, not to look at the championship now, look at yourself trying to rectify the mistakes and try to take on the positive. So, that is what has always worked first. I think that is something that we'll focus on, and, hopefully, with the positives, we'll get good results," he added.

From introducing himself in 2016 to catching everyone's eye with his unorthodox action, Jasprit Bumrah has gone from strength to strength with his sheer class.

"The winning mentality is always there because you're playing sport to win. If you are just there to participate, it doesn't really land up well, according to me. So for me, I have a lot of belief in my ability. That's always been the case when I was a child, and I didn't want to be just any cricketer. I wanted to contribute more. I wanted to do special things. I don't look at my overs as gold. I look at my overs as a responsibility," he remarked.

Jasprit Bumrah joined Mumbai Indians when he was 19-year-old and was eager to learn things from the legends who donned the jersey back then.

Years passed any the roles have reversed. Now Bumrah is the one who imparts the knowledge to the youngsters who come in looking to earn a name for themselves.

"It feels good. I came here as a 19-year-old teenager, and now I'm going to turn 31. Now I have a son, so it has been a complete journey, and I'm happy that the journey is continuing, and no better feeling. When I came, all the legends of the game were here, and I used to ask a lot of questions," he said.

"So, now, slowly, the road is changing, and a lot of youngsters are coming into our team who are eight years or nine years younger than me. So I always feel happy to help because I got a lot of help when I started, so I am always willing to help and always trying my best to contribute in whatever way I can, whenever I can," Jasprit Bumrah noted.

(With ANI Inputs)